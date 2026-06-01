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$1000 Minute: Monday, June 1st

$1,000 Minute
Published June 1, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What is Today's Date?
    June 1st, 2026


  2. What is the name of Snoopy's yellow bird friend?
    Woodstock 



  3. What Indian dish has a creamy tomato-based curry sauce and is often served with naan?
    Butter Chicken


  4. What Cereal is known for being Magically Delicious?
    Lucky Charms


  5.  What is the term for vocal music performed without any instrumental backing?
    A Capella 


  6. Casper the Friendly Ghost had three mischievous ghost cousins. Name one of them?
    Stretch, Stinkie or Fatso 



     
  7. In Baseball how many runs score when a Grand Slam is hit?
    4


  8. If Leanne was using a Trowel, Spade and Hoe, what is she doing?
    Gardening  (Digging/ Planting flowers) 


  9. Which  Canadian river flows from the Great Lakes and eventually empties into the Atlantic Ocean?
    St Lawrence River


  1. What wine accessory is used to instantly introduce air into wine as it is poured?
    Aerator 
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