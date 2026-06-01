$1000 Minute: Monday, June 1st
Published June 1, 2026
By Charlie
- What is Today's Date?
June 1st, 2026
- What is the name of Snoopy's yellow bird friend?
Woodstock
- What Indian dish has a creamy tomato-based curry sauce and is often served with naan?
Butter Chicken
- What Cereal is known for being Magically Delicious?
Lucky Charms
- What is the term for vocal music performed without any instrumental backing?
A Capella
- Casper the Friendly Ghost had three mischievous ghost cousins. Name one of them?
Stretch, Stinkie or Fatso
- In Baseball how many runs score when a Grand Slam is hit?
4
- If Leanne was using a Trowel, Spade and Hoe, what is she doing?
Gardening (Digging/ Planting flowers)
- Which Canadian river flows from the Great Lakes and eventually empties into the Atlantic Ocean?
St Lawrence River
- What wine accessory is used to instantly introduce air into wine as it is poured?
Aerator
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Rogers Stadium June 13
Advertisement
Advertisement