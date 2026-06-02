$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 2nd
Published June 2, 2026
By Charlie
- This OHL Team won the CHL's 2026 Memorial Cup?
The Kitchner Rangers
- This KOOL FM Artist took to Instagram to announce that her new single from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack drops Friday?
Taylor Swift (I Knew It, I Knew You)
- What is the name for the thick ring of fur that surrounds a male lion's head and neck?
Mane
- A slingback, a pump, and a mule are all types of what?
Women's Shoes (shoes)
- Naloxone is a medication and is more commonly referred to by this brand name?
Narcan
- What do you call this leafy green vegetable, also called broccoli rabe commonly used in Italian cooking?
Rapini
- According to the meteorological calendar, what season are we currently in?
Summer (Runs June 1st to August 31)The Meteorological Calendar In the Northern Hemisphere:
- In math class, what tool do you use to measure or read angles?
A Protractor
- How many inches are in 5 and a half feet?
66 Inches
- What is the general term for a substance used to reduce friction between moving parts in machines or engines?Lubricant
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