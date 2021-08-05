Listen Live

Car Pulled Over on The 400 in Waubaushene with Insecure Load

A real bottle drive.

By Cash

You always see some interesting sights on the 400 don’t you.

Yesterday was no different, the OPP stopped a car on the 400 near Waubaushene and it was packed full of empty beer cans!

Well if that is your car, Innisfil Rotary Club have their bottle drive going on right now.

