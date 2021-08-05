Car Pulled Over on The 400 in Waubaushene with Insecure Load

You always see some interesting sights on the 400 don’t you.

Yesterday was no different, the OPP stopped a car on the 400 near Waubaushene and it was packed full of empty beer cans!

Recycling is good, but driving with an insecure load is dangerous. Driver stopped at a RIDE check on #Hwy400 in Waubaushene and charged with insecure load and drive while under suspension. Load was secured prior to departure. Please stay safe and #SecureYourLoad. #CRTraffic ^gp pic.twitter.com/PKu4MEVDbs — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 4, 2021

Well if that is your car, Innisfil Rotary Club have their bottle drive going on right now.

