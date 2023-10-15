‘Carrie’ Actress, Piper Laurie Has Died at the age of 91

Piper was a celebrated actress, earning three Oscar nominations during her career including for her role as Carrie’s mother in the 1976 horror flick of the same name. Laurie also received nominations for performances in “The Hustler” (1961) and for her portrayal of a remorseful mother in “Children of a Lesser God” (1986).

While she never received an Oscar, she won a Golden Globe for her role as a vengeful mill owner in television’s “Twin Peaks,” in addition to two Emmy nominations.

Piper Laurie was just a state name. Born Rosetta Jacobs in Detroit in 1932, she assumed the stage name at the urging of a manager when she began professionally acting…

After signing a contract with Universal-International (now Universal Studios) at age 17, Laurie starred opposite actors including Newman, Rock Hudson, Tony Curtis and Ronald Reagan.

Among those to pay tribute to Laurie was her former co-star Marlee Matlin, who starred opposite Laurie in the award-winning 1986 film Children of a Lesser God.