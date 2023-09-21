The Most Iconic Spooky And Scary Horror Movies Revealed

2,000 people were surveyed, and it found that Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is people’s favourite horror villain, but the most iconic horror film is “Friday the 13th”. The top family-friendly Halloween movie is “Coraline”.

The poll of 2,000 people with streaming subscriptions found the nightmare-jumping maniac was favoured by 54%, followed by other icons like Chucky, Ghostface and Jack Torrance.

Despite stealing people’s hearts and dreams, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” was not named the most iconic horror movie. That title belongs to “Friday the 13th”; followed by “Carrie” and “An American Werewolf in London”.

And for less scary and more “spooky,” the most iconic family-friendly films were named “Coraline”, “Casper” and “Ghostbusters”.

The study also revealed people’s preferences for “spooky” or “scary” content and how it affects other aspects of their lives.

Six in 10 said they like spooky movies, not designed to scare, but are eerie and sinister. By contrast, only 27% prefer truly scary movies designed to frighten people.

The average age we saw our first scary movie was 13! More than half of people watched their first horror movie without permission! And 47% admit that in hindsight they were too young to have watched it at the age they did!

Top 7 Iconic Horror Films

Friday the 13th – 41% Carrie – 35% An American Werewolf in London – 33% Halloween – 33% A Nightmare on Elm Street – 27% Night of the Living Dead – 23% The Exorcist – 9%

Top 7 Iconic family-friendly Halloween Films