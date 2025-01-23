Carrie Underwood’s Alleged Diva Demands at Trump’s Inauguration

Country superstar Carrie Underwood allegedly brought some big energy—and even bigger requests—to Donald Trump’s inauguration. According to the Daily Mail, Underwood reportedly had a list of demands that rivalled any Hollywood A-lister before agreeing to perform America the Beautiful at the 2017 event. But let’s break it down: are these diva demands really that wild?

The Demands That Sparked Headlines

Rumour has it that Underwood didn’t hold back when it came to her requests for the big day. Sources told The Daily Mail that the American Idol alum had a laundry list of demands, including:

A handmade designer dress for the performance (because duh, fashion matters).

An “army of security” to ensure she was protected.

A team of 20 to manage everything from hair to lighting.

Extra tickets for her family and friends to attend the inauguration.

Reportedly, Underwood even claimed that Trump himself called her personally to lock her in for the gig. That’s a bold flex if it’s true!

Carrie Underwood sings 'America the Beautiful' a cappella after the soundtrack didn't turn on.



Perfectly executed. pic.twitter.com/soACoVaRyj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

The Performance That Didn’t Go as Planned

The drama didn’t stop at the alleged requests. When it came time for Underwood’s moment in the spotlight, her rendition of America the Beautiful hit a snag—technical difficulties delayed her performance.

Ever the professional, she powered through and sang a cappella, even encouraging the crowd to join in. “You know the words—help me out here,” she said, trying to salvage the moment.

But it seems the day didn’t meet Underwood’s expectations. After her performance, insiders claimed she was upset about the lack of a proper stage or platform, feeling that she wasn’t given the same star treatment as past performers like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga.

Over the Top or Totally Fair?

While the term “inauguration day diva” has been thrown around, it’s worth asking: were Underwood’s requests really that excessive? A handmade dress and extra security aren’t exactly unheard of in celebrity circles. And let’s not forget, tech issues and less-than-ideal staging would rattle anyone.

Whether you see her as a demanding diva or just a perfectionist who knows her worth, one thing’s for sure: Carrie Underwood’s inauguration appearance gave us plenty to talk about.