Casino Rama Resort is turning pink for a very special evening this week.

The community is invited to Power of Pink, a free event supporting the Canadian Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 19+ event takes place Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Simcoe Yard House at Casino Rama Resort.

The evening will bring together local businesses, health and wellness experts and community organizations, with a focus on breast cancer awareness, education and support.

I'll also be there sharing a very personal part of my own story.

As a breast cancer survivor and morning show host with 107.5 KOOL FM, I'll be speaking about my experience with breast cancer and hopefully helping to create some important conversations around a disease that affects so many women and families.

Guests will also be able to meet and connect with several local vendors and organizations, including:

Daria Montague , a restorative areola tattoo artist

, a restorative areola tattoo artist Permanent Jewellery by Beck La Rose

Orillia Acupuncture & Wellness

Burnside Hat Co.

RVH Indigenous Cancer Services

And several others

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, with funds supporting breast cancer research and support services.

Casino Rama says the goal of Power of Pink is to bring the community together while creating meaningful conversations about breast cancer and celebrating hope.

RELATED: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month 🎀

And sometimes that's exactly what we need.

A room full of women, survivors, supporters and local organizations reminding each other that nobody has to navigate this journey alone.

💕 Power of Pink

📅 Thursday, October 22

⏰ 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

📍 Simcoe Yard House, Casino Rama Resort

🎟️ Free, 19+