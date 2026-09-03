Catch a Movie for Just $5 This Labour Day Weekend!

Looking for an inexpensive way to squeeze in one more summer movie? Cineplex is bringing back its $5 Weekend, giving moviegoers across Canada the chance to hit the theatre without spending a fortune.

On Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6, general admission tickets will be just $5 plus tax when purchased at the theatre. And because no movie is complete without popcorn, a small popcorn is also $5 plus tax.

There are plenty of movies to choose from, with titles expected to include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, The Dog Stars, The End of Oak Street, Minions & Monsters, Coyote vs. ACME, Insidious: Out of the Further, Spa Weekend, Mutiny, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie and Toy Story 5.

💻 Going online? There’s a small catch.

The $5 price is for general admission tickets purchased in person. Online bookings include a fee, bringing tickets to as much as $6.50, while Scene+ members pay $6.

Want to upgrade your movie experience? You can still choose premium formats like IMAX, UltraAVX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX or RealD 3D for an additional charge.

The deal doesn't apply to 70MM screenings, non-feature films or Cineplex Events performances.

And there’s a nice bonus: a portion of the weekend’s proceeds will go toward Canadian Picture Pioneers, which has supported people working in Canada's film industry through financial assistance and educational programs for decades.

So if you’ve been saying, “We should go see that movie,” this might be the weekend to finally do it—$5 tickets, $5 popcorn, and one last excuse to make summer movie memories!