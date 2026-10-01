This Café Lets You Sip Coffee With Alpacas Roaming Between the Tables ☕🦙

Move over, cat cafés. The alpacas have entered the chat.

A café in northern Serbia is offering customers a slightly different coffee experience, where your latte comes with the possibility of an alpaca wandering past your table.

The newly opened Alpaca Café at the Tiganjica Ethno-Village resort near Stajićevo is home to six alpacas that freely mingle with guests.

So instead of someone asking, “Is this seat taken?” It's more like:

“Excuse me, sir, your neck is in my cappuccino.”

Coffee With a Side of Alpaca

The café opened recently after resort owner Zoran Ostojin got the idea while visiting Slovakia.

Alpacas are native to South America and are relatives of llamas and camels, although they're smaller and generally known for being calm, gentle and friendly. They also make soft humming noises to communicate.

Which still makes them quieter than the guy conducting a Zoom meeting at Starbucks without headphones.

Guests can sit, enjoy a drink and interact with the animals as they wander around the café.

There are, however, a few rules.

Visitors are asked not to approach the alpacas from behind and aren't allowed to feed them outside food.

Instead, guests receive small buckets filled with approved treats such as carrots, lettuce and apples.

So basically they're already eating healthier than I am at a coffee shop.

Visits need to be booked in advance and cost about €10, which includes a drink and a bucket of alpaca snacks.

Honestly, that's not bad. Ten euros for coffee AND alpacas?

Meanwhile, I paid almost that much for a latte yesterday and the only animal interaction I got was fighting a wasp on the patio.