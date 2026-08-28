UBER IS LETTING PARENTS WATCH THEIR TEENS' RIDE IN REAL TIME 🚗👀

Just in time for back-to-school season, Uber has introduced a new feature specifically designed for parents of teenagers.

Because apparently tracking their location wasn't enough.

Now we can actually WATCH THEM.

RELATED: 5 Unspoken Rules About Taking an Uber (That I Learned the Hard Way)

Uber is rolling out live video streaming for teen accounts, allowing parents to check in on their child's ride using the driver's smartphone camera.

So if your teenager is between 13 and 17 and uses an Uber teen account, you may be able to see them sitting inside the vehicle in real time.

Parents everywhere just whispered:

“FINALLY.”

Teenagers everywhere just whispered:

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?”

Here's how it works.

If the driver has the feature enabled, the parent linked to the teen's account will get a notification once the trip begins, letting them know that live video is available.

Tap it, and you can watch the ride through the Uber app.

Both the driver and teenager are notified when the parent starts watching, and the livestream automatically shuts off when the ride ends.

Which means teenagers will know when Mom has entered the chat.

Imagine being 16, sitting quietly in the back seat, when suddenly:

“Your parent has started watching.”

"MOM! I'M LITERALLY SEVEN MINUTES FROM HOME!"

Uber says the feature is meant to give families additional peace of mind. Teen riders are also matched with experienced, highly rated drivers, and Uber says drivers undergo background checks and annual rescreening.

As a parent, I totally understand the appeal.

You can make sure your kid is picked up.

You know they're headed where they're supposed to be.

And if something doesn't seem right, you've got another way to check in.

But let's be honest...

Some parents are absolutely going to abuse this.

Your kid's having a completely normal Uber ride and suddenly realizes you've been watching silently for six minutes.

“Why are you watching me?”

"I'm not watching YOU."

“You're literally watching me.”

"I'm just making sure everything's okay."

“I'M SITTING IN A CAR.”

Welcome to parenting teenagers in 2026.

We used to embarrass them by yelling goodbye from the front porch.

Now we can embarrass them remotely in 1080p.