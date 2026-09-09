The Most Forgotten Items Left Behind in Hotel Rooms 🏨🦷

You know that horrible feeling when you're halfway home from vacation and suddenly think:

“Wait... where's my phone charger?” Apparently, you're not alone.

Hotel staff say guests regularly leave all kinds of belongings behind after checking out, from bathing suits and passports to something you would really think they'd notice was missing...

Their teeth. Yes, dentures make the list.

1. Phone Chargers 📱

This is probably the least surprising item on the list.

Chargers get plugged into outlets behind nightstands, desks and beds, then quietly become permanent residents of Room 312.

You don't remember until you're at the airport with 11 per cent battery and three hours until boarding.

Suddenly that $14 charger becomes a $47 airport charger.

2. Clothes and Bathing Suits 👙

Hotel drawers are apparently where clothing goes to begin a new life.

People unpack, put clothes neatly into drawers and then completely forget they ever owned them.

Bathing suits are another big one because they're often hung over shower rods or tucked somewhere in the bathroom to dry.

Nothing says vacation is officially over quite like realizing your wet bathing suit is still enjoying the resort.

3. Toiletries 🪥

Toothbrushes, skincare products and cosmetics are commonly abandoned in hotel bathrooms.

A toothbrush is replaceable. But leaving behind your expensive face serum?

I'm turning the car around. At these prices, that serum is practically a member of the family.

RELATED: Do You Take the Toiletries from Hotels? One in Three People Say Nope 🧴🏨

4. Dentures 🦷

Yes. Dentures.

Hotel employees say they're sometimes discovered sitting on bathroom counters after guests leave.

Which raises an important question:

HOW FAR DO YOU GET BEFORE YOU REALIZE YOU DON'T HAVE YOUR TEETH?

Phone charger? Understandable.

Socks? Absolutely.

Your entire upper row of teeth? You'd think breakfast would provide a clue.

5. Passports, Wallets, Jewellery and Cash 💰

Hotel safes are another danger zone. People put valuables somewhere extremely secure...

and then secure them so well they forget they exist. Leaving behind jewellery is annoying.

Leaving behind your passport when you're flying internationally? That's when the vacation gets an unexpected bonus night.

The Two-Minute Hotel Check

Before checking out, do one final sweep: under the bed, inside the bedding, bathroom, shower, drawers, outlets and especially the safe.

And maybe add one final check before closing the door: Phone. Wallet. Passport. Charger. Teeth.

Because nothing ruins that post-vacation glow faster than calling the hotel and saying:

“Hi... did housekeeping happen to find my molars?” 🦷☎️