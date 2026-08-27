ALMOST ALL DRIVERS ADMIT TO SPEEDING... BECAUSE “EVERYBODY DOES IT” 🚗💨

Here's a fun fact to remember the next time you're complaining about all the terrible drivers on the road. There's a pretty good chance, you're one of them.

A new AAA study found 79 per cent of drivers admit they speed at least occasionally.

Fifteen per cent say they speed frequently, 30 per cent sometimes, 34 per cent rarely... And 21 per cent claim they NEVER speed.

Sure. And I only go to Costco for three things.

Drivers were also surprisingly honest about WHY they speed. 31 per cent said it's to get around slower drivers.

They're doing exactly the speed limit in the left lane and you're behind them screaming:

“IT'S THE PASSING LANE, GARY!”

Another 25 per cent speed because they want to get somewhere faster. That's sort of the entire concept of speeding. And 21 per cent say they speed because they don't want to hold up traffic.

Which is a beautiful way of saying: “I'm breaking the law... to be polite.”

When asked what WOULD convince them to slow down, the number-one answer was avoiding a speeding ticket, at 79 per cent.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent said they'd slow down to avoid a crash, and 60 per cent said bad weather would make them ease off the gas.

Here's where the logic gets interesting. Most drivers think posted speed limits are appropriate...

While also believing it's perfectly acceptable to drive faster than them. Nearly half think keeping up with traffic can be safer than following the posted speed limit, and 30 per cent say speeding isn't a big deal because...

The same legal defence your mother rejected when you were 16: “BUT EVERYBODY ELSE WAS DOING IT!”

And here in Ontario, this conversation is especially timely because we're literally increasing speed limits on some highways. So naturally, if the sign says 110 km/h, there will be three types of drivers:

The person doing 110. The person doing 125. And the person doing 93 in the left lane.

RELATED: Turns Out... Driving the Speed Limit Could Actually Help Save the Planet

The left lane is still for passing, Gary.