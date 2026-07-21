Turns Out... Driving the Speed Limit Could Actually Help Save the Planet 🚗🌎

Here's something that'll make the person doing 95 in an 80 zone very uncomfortable...

Apparently, driving the speed limit isn't just good for avoiding tickets. It could also be good for the planet.

A new study from the University of Minnesota found that nearly half of all car trips involve speeding, and all those lead-foot moments add up to about 50,000 metric tonnes of extra carbon pollution every single day.

That's because speeding usually means more aggressive accelerating and braking... and your vehicle burns a lot more fuel doing that.

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Researchers say if everyone simply obeyed the posted speed limits, we'd save more than six million gallons of fuel every day.

And the payoff?

The average driver would only spend about 54 extra seconds on the road each day.

Less than a minute.

That's shorter than waiting for Tim Hortons to ask, "Would you like to round up for charity?"

Of course, convincing everyone to slow down might be the hardest part.

Because somewhere, there's a guy in a pickup truck who treats every red light like the starting grid at the Indy 500.

And we've all met the person who blows past you at 140 km/h... only for you to pull up beside them at the very next red light.

Congratulations, Speed Racer.

You risked a ticket, burned extra gas, and gained... absolutely nothing.

Maybe Dad was right all along.

"We'll get there when we get there." 🚗😄