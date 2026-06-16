Your Car Might Be Your Happiest Place... And Honestly, We Get It

For many people, a car isn't just a way to get from Point A to Point B. It's a rolling escape pod.

A new survey of 2,000 drivers found that four in 10 consider their vehicle to be their "happy place."

Whether it's blasting favourite songs, catching up on a podcast or simply enjoying a few minutes away from everyone asking questions, many drivers say time behind the wheel helps them relax and recharge.

In fact, 42 per cent describe driving as relaxing, while more than half say they love the feeling of freedom and independence it provides.

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And here's something many of us are guilty of: 30 per cent admit they've taken the long way home simply because they weren't quite ready to end their drive.

For parents especially, that extra 10-minute detour might be the closest thing they'll get to a spa day.

The survey also found that 34 per cent of people consider driving one of the best parts of their day.

That's likely because it's one of the few places left where nobody expects you to unload the dishwasher, answer emails or explain why the Wi-Fi isn't working.

The Top 10 Things That Make Drivers Smile

No traffic Your favourite song comes on Sunny weather A smooth drive with no road construction or potholes Hitting green light after green light Another driver letting you merge Driving with the windows down Singing at the top of your lungs The smell of a freshly cleaned vehicle Discovering a faster route than expected

The results prove that sometimes happiness isn't found on a tropical beach or at a fancy resort.

Sometimes it's sitting alone in a parking lot for five extra minutes because nobody knows you're there.