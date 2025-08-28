Do You Take the Toiletries from Hotels? One in Three People Say Nope 🧴🏨
Apparently, not everyone is living their best “free mini-shampoo” life. A new poll of 1,000 people found that one in three guests NEVER take hotel toiletries home. Honestly, shocking behaviour.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 58% admit they take them (because duh, they’re already included in the room price).
- 16% — or one in six — say they always snag the goods.
- 32% claim they never do.
- The last 10%? They don’t stay in hotels often enough to even know. (Rough year, I guess.)
Who’s More Likely to Pocket the Perks?
Women were twice as likely to say they always scoop up those tiny bottles — 21% compared to just 11% of men. Which checks out, since most women are already carrying half a Shoppers Drug Mart in their purse.
RELATED: This Hotel Chain Puts Workout Equipment in Every Single Room 🏨💪
The Takeaway
Listen, hotel toiletries are basically adult loot bags. You paid for the room, you earned that body wash, and let’s be honest — those tiny conditioners will save your life the next time you’re at a cottage with nothing but a bar of soap.
So, unless you’re staying at a five-star spa where they actually check inventory, grab the goods. It’s the closest most of us are getting to free luxury. 🧴✨
