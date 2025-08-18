This Hotel Chain Puts Workout Equipment in Every Single Room 🏨💪
For some people, vacation = zero movement except raising a margarita to your lips. But for the gym rats who can’t imagine skipping a sweat sesh — there’s a hotel chain that’s got your gains covered.
EVEN Hotels, with 26 locations across the U.S. (including four in New York City), stocks every single guest room with its own workout equipment. That means no more awkward elevator rides in sweaty gym gear, and no excuses for skipping leg day.
What You’ll Find in Your Room
The exact setup varies by location, but you can expect:
- A yoga mat
- Resistance bands
- A stability ball
- Core sliders
- A fitness wall with guided stretch and strength routines
- Plus, on-demand fitness classes streamed right on your TV
And if that isn’t enough, each hotel still has a full-size gym with rowers, stationary bikes, and other machines.
The Trend Is Catching On
EVEN Hotels first launched in 2014, and since then other chains have started to copy the idea. Some Hilton hotels now offer their “Five Feet to Fitness” rooms, which include a TRX, a stationary bike, and about a dozen different pieces of equipment — all within arm’s reach of your bed.
No Equipment? No Problem
Of course, if you’re stuck in a hotel room without any gear, you can still squeeze in a quick bodyweight workout. Try this circuit:
- Burpees
- Bodyweight squats
- High-knee sprints
- Push-ups
- Jump lunges
- Russian twists
Do each for 30 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, and repeat for 12 minutes. Boom — vacation abs.
