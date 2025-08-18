This Hotel Chain Puts Workout Equipment in Every Single Room 🏨💪

For some people, vacation = zero movement except raising a margarita to your lips. But for the gym rats who can’t imagine skipping a sweat sesh — there’s a hotel chain that’s got your gains covered.

EVEN Hotels, with 26 locations across the U.S. (including four in New York City), stocks every single guest room with its own workout equipment. That means no more awkward elevator rides in sweaty gym gear, and no excuses for skipping leg day.

What You’ll Find in Your Room

The exact setup varies by location, but you can expect:

A yoga mat

Resistance bands

A stability ball

Core sliders

A fitness wall with guided stretch and strength routines

Plus, on-demand fitness classes streamed right on your TV

And if that isn’t enough, each hotel still has a full-size gym with rowers, stationary bikes, and other machines.

The Trend Is Catching On

EVEN Hotels first launched in 2014, and since then other chains have started to copy the idea. Some Hilton hotels now offer their “Five Feet to Fitness” rooms, which include a TRX, a stationary bike, and about a dozen different pieces of equipment — all within arm’s reach of your bed.

No Equipment? No Problem

Of course, if you’re stuck in a hotel room without any gear, you can still squeeze in a quick bodyweight workout. Try this circuit:

Burpees

Bodyweight squats

High-knee sprints

Push-ups

Jump lunges

Russian twists

Do each for 30 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, and repeat for 12 minutes. Boom — vacation abs.