Here’s How Many Crunches You Should Be Able to Do at Every Age (If You’re Not Already in a Committed Relationship With the Couch)

Let’s be real: doing crunches is nobody’s idea of a good time. Unless you’re one of those fitness unicorns who love pain and Lycra, the idea of voluntarily lying on the floor to aggressively fold yourself like a human quesadilla sounds... unnecessary.

But alas, crunches are great for your core. They target your abs (hello, six-pack dreams), work your obliques (the side bits that make you look snatched), and help with posture, balance, and generally not throwing your back out while sneezing.

RELATED: ANGRY EXERCISE, NOT A GOOD THING

And yes — as we age, our muscles don’t exactly bounce back like they did in our beer pong years. But the good news? You can still hold your own with a little effort and a lot of grumbling.

Here’s how many crunches a fitness expert says you should be able to do at every age. (No judgment if you need a snack break in between.)

🧍‍♀️ 20s: 40–50 Crunches

You’re in your prime. Your joints still work. Your spine isn’t clicking like a glow stick. Take advantage! Knock out 40 to 50 crunches while humming along to Olivia Rodrigo and wondering what that weird noise was (it was your hip, it’s fine).

🧍‍♀️ 30s: 30–40 Crunches

You’re tired. We know. Between work stress, brunch plans, and pretending you're going to start that new Netflix show, 30 to 40 crunches is plenty. Just don’t do them on a carpet that smells like regret and old laundry.

🧍‍♀️ 40s: 20–30 Crunches

The metabolism may be on vacation, but your core still matters. Aim for 20 to 30 crunches, and remember — consistency beats intensity. Also, wine counts as resistance training if you carry it in from the car.

🧍‍♀️ 50s: 15–25 Crunches

Your goal now? Stay strong, stay sassy, and avoid anything that ends in “itis.” Crunches are still your friend, but low-impact sidekicks like yoga and swimming are the real MVPs.

🧍‍♀️ 60+: 10–20 Crunches

You’re not here to impress anyone — you’re here to move. Keep that core strong with 10 to 20 solid crunches and thank yourself when you can get up off the floor without sounding like you’re giving birth to a bag of bricks.

Final Thoughts?

Crunches might never be fun, but they are functional. And no matter your age, a strong core helps with everything from chasing grandkids to confidently sneezing in public.

Now grab a mat, put on your favourite playlist, and give it a go — or at least think about it while sipping a smoothie. That counts for something, right?