New York City's Robo-Toilets Have a 10-Minute Limit, Then the Door Opens!

New York City is introducing futuristic public washrooms, but you'd better be quick about your business!

The city is testing new automated public toilets, nicknamed “robo-toilets,” designed to provide cleaner, more accessible washrooms without the expense of building permanent facilities.

But there's one rather terrifying catch: You only get 10 minutes inside before the door automatically opens!

And for anyone over 40, that's barely enough time to get your jeans back on.

How Do They Work?

The new washrooms are larger than traditional porta-potties and include a toilet, urinal, sink and solar panels.

They're free to use, but you'll need to text a number from your smartphone or use a special tap card distributed through community organizations.

Once you're inside, the countdown begins. When your 10 minutes are up, an automated voice announces:

“Attention: Your use time has expired. The door is opening now.” And yes, the door actually opens!

Nothing motivates someone to finish their business faster than the threat of becoming a public attraction.

If someone remains inside after the door opens, staff are notified to check on them.

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Why Is New York Introducing Them?

City officials say the automated washrooms are less expensive than permanent public facilities because they don't require traditional water and sewer connections.

They're also professionally maintained, making them a more comfortable alternative to the average porta-potty.

The washrooms operate daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Two are currently being tested, with another 15 expected to follow. More could be introduced if the pilot project proves successful.

New York has found a way to make public washrooms cleaner, more convenient and significantly more stressful.

And if these ever make their way to Canada, someone better explain that 10 minutes isn't nearly enough time to remove a winter coat, snow pants and three layers of clothing.

Especially when you've already waited 20 minutes for your Tim Hortons coffee to work its magic!