Category is: Grandpa Style

Well it appears that Macklemore was right, we should be taking our grandpas style!

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that “Grandpa style” is apparently hot right now with people in their 20s. They’re wearing unique vintage clothes, random colors, and everything else you might see on a senior citizen with a strong fashion sense.

One fashion expert says “grandpa style” is so appealing because, quote, “It looks so effortless and fresh because it’s such a different view of style and fashion.”