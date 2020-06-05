CATTLE TROUGHS ARE THE NEWEST HIPSTER POOL SENSATION

With public recreational pools closed, lots of people are looking for home options. But above-ground pools aren’t always the most attractive things to put in your yard and in ground pools are expensive.

So, apparently, the new trend is: Buying a large steel cattle trough and using it as a pool. The troughs work like above-ground pools, plus they have a sort of rustic farmhouse look that works with some people’s hipster design style.

If you’re interested, the cattle troughs cost around $300 to $600.