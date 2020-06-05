CATTLE TROUGHS ARE THE NEWEST HIPSTER POOL SENSATION
Cool idea!
With public recreational pools closed, lots of people are looking for home options. But above-ground pools aren’t always the most attractive things to put in your yard and in ground pools are expensive.
We’ve got a LOT of cleaning up to do in the backyard to get this space ready to relax in, but first we are busy building the gardens in the backyard. You can see more @stocktankpool inspiration on our @stocktankpool account and you can see more of everything homestead-y over on @gatherhomestead!
So, apparently, the new trend is: Buying a large steel cattle trough and using it as a pool. The troughs work like above-ground pools, plus they have a sort of rustic farmhouse look that works with some people’s hipster design style.
If you’re interested, the cattle troughs cost around $300 to $600.