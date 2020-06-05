Listen Live

CATTLE TROUGHS ARE THE NEWEST HIPSTER POOL SENSATION

Cool idea!

By Life Hacks

With public recreational pools closed, lots of people are looking for home options.  But above-ground pools aren’t always the most attractive things to put in your yard and in ground pools are expensive.

 

So, apparently, the new trend is:  Buying a large steel cattle trough and using it as a pool.  The troughs work like above-ground pools, plus they have a sort of rustic farmhouse look that works with some people’s hipster design style.

 

If you’re interested, the cattle troughs cost around $300 to $600.

Related posts

Quarantine Barbie!

These Are The Dirtiest Areas In Your Home That You Should Disinfect

Saying The F-Word Might Help Take The Pain Away!