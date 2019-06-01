Celebrate Barrie
Kick off Barrie’s festival season with Celebrate Barrie! Saturday, June 1st at Centennial Park. Discover something new with live entertainment, community displays, local vendors, heritage village, family fun zone, try the rock climbing wall and more! And finish off the day on the beach at the outdoor movie screen with Ghostbusters. For more details click here
SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST – CENTENNIAL PARK
Check out the fun for all ages to be had at Celebrate Barrie:
|Special Activities
|Inflatables, Rock Climbing Wall, & More | 10am-6pm
|Sciensational Sssnakes | 10am-6pm
|Speaking of Wildlife | 10am-6pm
|Vendor Market | 10am-6pm
|Science North | 10am-6pm
|Heritage Village | 10am-6pm
|Community Groups & Activities | 10am-6pm
|Nature Play | 10am-6pm
|Barrie Fire Display | 10am-4pm
|Learn to Skateboard & Scooter | 10am-6pm
|Entertainment
|Star Stage | 10:30am-6pm
Centennial Park North (near Victoria Street)
|FireGuy Busker Show
11am, 1pm, & 3pm
|Starlight Cinema Outdoor Film featuring Ghostbusters
Centennial Park at dusk (approximately 9pm)
*Weather permitting (rain date – June 8)
GETTING AROUND – SHUTTLE & PARKING
SHUTTLE SERVICE
SATURDAY – 9:30AM TO 6:00PM
SUNDAY – 9:00AM TO 5:30PM
Park at the Bayfield Mall, easily accessed off of Highway 400, and take a FREE ride to Celebrate Barrie and the BNFC Pow Wow! The shuttle bus is accessible and parking at the Bayfield Mall is free. The shuttle stops will be located at:
- Park ‘n Ride – Barrie Transit stop #203 on Coulter Street behind the Bayfield Mall (Saturday & Sunday)
- Celebrate Barrie – Victoria Street across from Centennial Park (Saturday only)
- Pow Wow – Sunnidale Park (Saturday & Sunday)
WATERFRONT PARKING
There’s a variety of parking lots and on-street parking available throughout downtown Barrie and along the waterfront. Waterfront parking is $3/hour ($15 daily maximum) or free with a resident pass. Downtown parking is free on Saturdays and within walking distance of Centennial Park along Barrie’s waterfront trails. For more information and maps of waterfront and downtown parking, visit www.barrie.ca/parking.
Celebrate Barrie – June 1st at Centennial Park – presented by the City of Barrie and supported by Alectra and KOOL FM.