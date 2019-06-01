Kick off Barrie’s festival season with Celebrate Barrie! Saturday, June 1st at Centennial Park. Discover something new with live entertainment, community displays, local vendors, heritage village, family fun zone, try the rock climbing wall and more! And finish off the day on the beach at the outdoor movie screen with Ghostbusters. For more details click here

SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST – CENTENNIAL PARK

Check out the fun for all ages to be had at Celebrate Barrie:

Special Activities Inflatables, Rock Climbing Wall, & More | 10am-6pm Sciensational Sssnakes | 10am-6pm Speaking of Wildlife | 10am-6pm Vendor Market | 10am-6pm Science North | 10am-6pm Heritage Village | 10am-6pm Community Groups & Activities | 10am-6pm Nature Play | 10am-6pm Barrie Fire Display | 10am-4pm Learn to Skateboard & Scooter | 10am-6pm

Entertainment Star Stage | 10:30am-6pm

Centennial Park North (near Victoria Street) FireGuy Busker Show

11am, 1pm, & 3pm Starlight Cinema Outdoor Film featuring Ghostbusters

Centennial Park at dusk (approximately 9pm)

*Weather permitting (rain date – June 8)

GETTING AROUND – SHUTTLE & PARKING

SHUTTLE SERVICE

SATURDAY – 9:30AM TO 6:00PM

SUNDAY – 9:00AM TO 5:30PM

Park at the Bayfield Mall, easily accessed off of Highway 400, and take a FREE ride to Celebrate Barrie and the BNFC Pow Wow! The shuttle bus is accessible and parking at the Bayfield Mall is free. The shuttle stops will be located at:

Park ‘n Ride – Barrie Transit stop #203 on Coulter Street behind the Bayfield Mall (Saturday & Sunday)

Celebrate Barrie – Victoria Street across from Centennial Park (Saturday only)

Pow Wow – Sunnidale Park (Saturday & Sunday)

WATERFRONT PARKING

There’s a variety of parking lots and on-street parking available throughout downtown Barrie and along the waterfront. Waterfront parking is $3/hour ($15 daily maximum) or free with a resident pass. Downtown parking is free on Saturdays and within walking distance of Centennial Park along Barrie’s waterfront trails. For more information and maps of waterfront and downtown parking, visit www.barrie.ca/parking.

Celebrate Barrie – June 1st at Centennial Park – presented by the City of Barrie and supported by Alectra and KOOL FM.