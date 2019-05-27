Mom Shows Her Hack To Get Her Kids To Do Chores

One mom shows us how she gets her kids to tidy up! The mom posted a picture on Facebook with plastic sandwich bags pinned to a cork board.

Each baggy is labeled with a chose and different amounts of money in it. Cleaning the bathroom is worth more than taking out the trash for sure!

The Australian mother wrote in the post,

“Trying something new tomorrow my kids can choose to earn money if they wish and the value of working for your money.’

Chores included, vacuuming the house, clean the bathroom, dusting and cleaning up after pets.

