$1000 Minute Monday, May 27th

1) Which pop company used the slogan “the taste of a new generation”?

(Pepsi)

2) FILL IN THE BLANK of this Carley Rae Jepsen song: “Call Me _______”?

(Maybe)

3) NAME the Toronto Raptors star player who wears number 2.

(Kawhi Leonard)

4) Usually, which colour is the uniform apron that employees at Home Depot wear?

(Orange)

5) People born today – are considered which zodiac sign: Geminis OR Libras?

(Gemini)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Some animals can get sunburned.

(True)

7) It’s British celebrity Jamie Oliver’s birthday today. What is his main profession?

(Chef)

8) NAME the actor who starred in both films: ‘The Green Mile’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan’?

(Tom Hanks)

9) If traveling south on the 400, will you hit Innisfil Beach Road OR 89 first?

(Innisfil Beach Road)

10) Including today, how many days are left in May?

(5)