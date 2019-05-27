According to a new survey, the majority of us say we’re Foodies. 62% of people say that they would attend an event simply because food is involved!

In fact, most people will decide if they will attend an event based on the food served or offered! And if the food experience isn’t a good one; most will never go back! Based on this new information, many people are looking to try new foods…

Here are the 10 foods we WANT to try but haven’t.

1. Kelp, 39%. (basically seaweed)



2. Goat, 37%.

3. Rolled ice cream, 22%.

4. Foods infused with CBD, 21%.

5. Avocado toast, 21%.

6. Pasta made out of chickpeas, 21%.

7. Fancy, artisanal donuts, 20%.

8. Black rice, 20%.

9. A smoothie bowl, 20%.

10. Hemp, 19%.

