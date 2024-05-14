Mothers Spend 97 Hours Weekly on Parenting Tasks — Equivalent to Six-Figure Job!

Work From Home! The position requires a strong ability to multitask. The successful applicant will be able to plan and prepare nutritious meals while maintaining mountains of clean laundry. She can provide tutoring, nursing, counselling and therapy sessions on an as-needed basis. In addition, applicants should be available for various event-planning activities, including birthday parties.

The position involves staying up-to-date on all recommended practices of child development, including, but not limited to temper tantrums and adolescent awkwardness.

Sleeping and eating are not guaranteed for employees. Applicant must have a valid driver’s license or organize reliable transportation. Expect to work an average of 97 hours per week for 52 weeks per year. Pay range: $0 to $0 DOQ. Fringe benefits: priceless.

Sound familiar? Welcome to motherhood!

Yes, motherhood entails a list of responsibilities that could go on and on. According to a 2019 survey of 2,000 mothers raising school-aged children (ages 5 to 18), moms spend nearly 100 hours a week on parenting tasks — even if it means sacrificing sleep and “me time.”

The survey found no fewer than 15 different hats a mom wears, from chef to financial advisor.

It’s no wonder the job goes well beyond a 40-hour workweek! And while the results may be five years old, they certainly still work in today’s society.

Where do moms carve out the extra time for this massive job? More than half of those surveyed (53 percent) reported sacrificing sleep for their children, while 47 percent regularly give up date nights, hobbies and time with friends.