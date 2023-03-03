The Time Moms Spend Doing Things Each Week!
I'm so tired!
Maybe this coming mother’s day- give mom and your partner in life some mom-me time! Seriously! Take the kids away and leave her in her own house alone!
According to a new poll, one in five wishes they had almost double the amount of free time they currently have.
Going to the bathroom, doing a much-loved hobby and even practicing mindfulness are among the things they’d like to do in peace.
Other simple pleasures such as reading a book, watching TV or doing a hobby or creative activity were also what they would like to do uninterrupted.
TIME MOMS SPEND DOING THINGS EACH WEEK
- Folding clean clothes – 37 minutes
- Putting away clean clothes – 39 minutes
- Loading/unloading the dishwasher – 45 minutes
- Tidying the house – 76 minutes
- Cleaning the bathroom – 53 minutes
- Cleaning the kitchen – 56 minutes
- Helping their children with homework – 54 minutes
- Taxiing their children to different places – 60 minutes
- Playing with their children – 77 minutes
- Getting their children ready for the day – 66 minutes
TOP 10 WAYS MOMS WOULD SPEND THEIR FREE TIME!
- Watching TV (44 percent)
- Reading a book (42 percent)
- Going for a walk (32 percent)
- Listening to music (29 percent)
- Doing exercise (27 percent)
- Pampering myself (26 percent)
- Doing a hobby (25 percent)
- Taking a bath (24 percent)
- Taking a nap (22 percent)
- Having a bath in peace (22 percent)