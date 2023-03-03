The Time Moms Spend Doing Things Each Week!

Musicians From Across Canada Record Anthem In Support Of Mental Health">>

Maybe this coming mother’s day- give mom and your partner in life some mom-me time! Seriously! Take the kids away and leave her in her own house alone!

According to a new poll, one in five wishes they had almost double the amount of free time they currently have.

Going to the bathroom, doing a much-loved hobby and even practicing mindfulness are among the things they’d like to do in peace.

Other simple pleasures such as reading a book, watching TV or doing a hobby or creative activity were also what they would like to do uninterrupted.

TIME MOMS SPEND DOING THINGS EACH WEEK

- Folding clean clothes – 37 minutes

- Putting away clean clothes – 39 minutes

- Loading/unloading the dishwasher – 45 minutes

- Tidying the house – 76 minutes

- Cleaning the bathroom – 53 minutes

- Cleaning the kitchen – 56 minutes

- Helping their children with homework – 54 minutes

- Taxiing their children to different places – 60 minutes

- Playing with their children – 77 minutes

- Getting their children ready for the day – 66 minutes

TOP 10 WAYS MOMS WOULD SPEND THEIR FREE TIME!

- Watching TV (44 percent)

- Reading a book (42 percent)

- Going for a walk (32 percent)

- Listening to music (29 percent)

- Doing exercise (27 percent)

- Pampering myself (26 percent)

- Doing a hobby (25 percent)

- Taking a bath (24 percent)

- Taking a nap (22 percent)

- Having a bath in peace (22 percent)