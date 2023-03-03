Listen Live

The Time Moms Spend Doing Things Each Week!

I'm so tired!

By Kool Parents

Maybe this coming mother’s day- give mom and your partner in life some mom-me time!  Seriously!  Take the kids away and leave her in her own house alone!

According to a new poll, one in five wishes they had almost double the amount of free time they currently have.

Going to the bathroom, doing a much-loved hobby and even practicing mindfulness are among the things they’d like to do in peace.

Other simple pleasures such as reading a book, watching TV or doing a hobby or creative activity were also what they would like to do uninterrupted.

Hockey Moms! We’re Not All The Same, (except when it comes to supporting our kids!)

TIME MOMS SPEND DOING THINGS EACH WEEK

-     Folding clean clothes – 37 minutes

-     Putting away clean clothes – 39 minutes

-     Loading/unloading the dishwasher – 45 minutes

-     Tidying the house – 76 minutes

-     Cleaning the bathroom – 53 minutes

-     Cleaning the kitchen – 56 minutes

-     Helping their children with homework – 54 minutes

-     Taxiing their children to different places – 60 minutes

-     Playing with their children – 77 minutes

-     Getting their children ready for the day – 66 minutes

TOP 10 WAYS MOMS WOULD SPEND THEIR FREE TIME!

-     Watching TV (44 percent)

-     Reading a book (42 percent)

-     Going for a walk (32 percent)

-     Listening to music (29 percent)

-     Doing exercise (27 percent)

-     Pampering myself (26 percent)

-     Doing a hobby (25 percent)

-     Taking a bath (24 percent)

-     Taking a nap (22 percent)

-     Having a bath in peace (22 percent)

