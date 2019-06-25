Strawberries are Here!
Local Pick-Your-Own!
Local Ontario strawberries are the BEST!
Here’s a list of Pick-Your-Own places in Simcoe County. If I missed one, let me know and I’ll add it!
Please call ahead, or check the farm’s social media, to confirm that they are open and have berries.
Note for 2019: due to the cold and rainy weather, the season has been delayed. Most places hope to open the first week of July. I will try to keep the farms’ most recent updates in the list below.
R Family Farms
Located just off the 5th Line north of 89 at:
3560 3 Line,
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
Phone: 705 812 2373
Fernwood Farms and Market
McArthur’s Berry Farm
“2019 Strawberry Season opening soon. Please check back on June 28th for an update.”
369 Line 5 South, Oro-Medonte, ON, L0L 2E0
Phone: (705) 487-2619
Hours: Open Daily 8am to 8pm, weather and berries permitting
Email: info@mcarthurberryfarm.ca
Located between Barrie and Orillia one mile south of Highway 11 (between Hwy 11 and Lake Simcoe).
If possible please bring your own containers.
Barrie Hill Farms
2935 Barrie Hill Rd.,
Springwater, ON, L9X 1S8
Phone: (705)728-0571
Harris Farms
3216 George Johnston Rd, Springwater (3 km north of Hwy 90)
Phone: (705) 734-9448 ( 705) 725-2023 {mobile}
Foster’s Farms
Wilson Side Road (Wilson Sideroad and Balm Beach Rd; well signed)
Midland, ON
Phone: (705) 527-3467
Egos Berry Farm
596 Horseshoe Valley Rd. E.
R.R. 4 Coldwater, ON, L0K 1E0
Phone: (705) 326-9922
Thunder Beach Berry Farm
A pesticide-free farm located:
1369 County Road 6 N. (Chemin Du Loup)
Tiny Township, L9M 0R8
Phone: 705-533-2345
Meesters Farms Ltd
Collingwood, L9Y 3Y9
Maple Grove Farm
528194 5 Sideroad, Mulmur, Ontario
L9V 0R5
(Major intersection Hwy 89 & Airport Rd)
Phone: (705) 435-6195
Visser Farms
4501 20th Sideroad,
Gilford, L0L 1R0
Phone: (905) 775-6956