Strawberries are Here!

Local Pick-Your-Own!

By Lisa Morgan

Local Ontario strawberries are the BEST!

Here’s a list of Pick-Your-Own places in Simcoe County. If I missed one, let me know and I’ll add it!

Please call ahead, or check the farm’s social media, to confirm that they are open and have berries.

Note for 2019: due to the cold and rainy weather, the season has been delayed. Most places hope to open the first week of July. I will try to keep the farms’ most recent updates in the list below.

R Family Farms

Located just off the 5th Line north of 89 at:

3560 3 Line,
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
Phone: 705 812 2373

 

Fernwood Farms and Market

7865 Hwy 26
Stayner, Ontario
Phone: (705) 428-3171

 

McArthur’s Berry Farm

“2019 Strawberry Season opening soon. Please check back on June 28th for an update.”

369 Line 5 South, Oro-Medonte, ON, L0L 2E0
Phone: (705) 487-2619

Hours: Open Daily 8am to 8pm, weather and berries permitting
Email: info@mcarthurberryfarm.ca
Located between Barrie and Orillia one mile south of Highway 11 (between Hwy 11 and Lake Simcoe).
If possible please bring your own containers.

 

Barrie Hill Farms

2935 Barrie Hill Rd.,
Springwater, ON, L9X 1S8
Phone: (705)728-0571

 

Harris Farms

3216 George Johnston Rd, Springwater (3 km north of Hwy 90)
Phone: (705) 734-9448  ( 705) 725-2023 {mobile}

Foster’s Farms

Wilson Side Road (Wilson Sideroad and Balm Beach Rd; well signed)
Midland, ON
Phone: (705) 527-3467

Egos Berry Farm

596 Horseshoe Valley Rd. E.
R.R. 4 Coldwater, ON, L0K 1E0
Phone: (705) 326-9922

 

Thunder Beach Berry Farm

A pesticide-free farm located:

1369 County Road 6 N. (Chemin Du Loup)
Tiny Township, L9M 0R8
Phone: 705-533-2345

 

Murphy’s Farm Market at Bakery

5141 Simcoe Rd 10
Alliston, Ontario
Phone: (705) 435-2141
Pick-Your-Own strawberries should be available the first week of July.

 

The Holy Barbarian

5809 5th Line
Tottenham, Ontario
Phone: (416) 786-2297

Meesters Farms Ltd

634 Concession 10 N Nottawasaga Rd,
Collingwood, L9Y 3Y9
Phone: (705) 445-3768

Splashy’s Swim and Fitness

4513 Line 5
Bradford, Ontario

Phone: (647) 464-9967

 

Maple Grove Farm

528194 5 Sideroad, Mulmur, Ontario
L9V 0R5
(Major intersection Hwy 89 & Airport Rd)

Phone: (705) 435-6195

Visser Farms

4501 20th Sideroad,
Gilford, L0L 1R0
Phone: (905) 775-6956

