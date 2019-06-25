Strawberries are Here!

Local Ontario strawberries are the BEST!

Here’s a list of Pick-Your-Own places in Simcoe County. If I missed one, let me know and I’ll add it!

Please call ahead, or check the farm’s social media, to confirm that they are open and have berries.

Note for 2019: due to the cold and rainy weather, the season has been delayed. Most places hope to open the first week of July. I will try to keep the farms’ most recent updates in the list below.

Located just off the 5th Line north of 89 at:

3560 3 Line,

Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0

Phone: 705 812 2373

7865 Hwy 26 Stayner, Ontario

Phone: (705) 428-3171

“2019 Strawberry Season opening soon. Please check back on June 28th for an update.”

2935 Barrie Hill Rd.,

Springwater, ON, L9X 1S8

Phone: (705)728-0571



3216 George Johnston Rd, Springwater (3 km north of Hwy 90)

Phone: (705) 734-9448 ( 705) 725-2023 {mobile}

Wilson Side Road (Wilson Sideroad and Balm Beach Rd; well signed)

Midland, ON

Phone: (705) 527-3467

596 Horseshoe Valley Rd. E.

R.R. 4 Coldwater, ON, L0K 1E0

Phone: (705) 326-9922

A pesticide-free farm located:

1369 County Road 6 N. (Chemin Du Loup)

Tiny Township, L9M 0R8

Phone: 705-533-2345

5141 Simcoe Rd 10

Alliston, Ontario

Phone: (705) 435-2141

Pick-Your-Own strawberries should be available the first week of July.

5809 5th Line Tottenham, Ontario

Phone: (416) 786-2297

634 Concession 10 N Nottawasaga Rd,

Collingwood, L9Y 3Y9

Phone: (705) 445-3768

4513 Line 5

Bradford, Ontario

Phone: (647) 464-9967

528194 5 Sideroad, Mulmur, Ontario

L9V 0R5

(Major intersection Hwy 89 & Airport Rd)

Phone: (705) 435-6195

Visser Farms

4501 20th Sideroad,

Gilford, L0L 1R0

Phone: (905) 775-6956