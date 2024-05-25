Celebrate Geek Day with Our Ultimate Pop Geek Playlist!

Happy Geek Day! Whether you love coding, gaming, or just enjoy all things geeky, we have the perfect pop geek playlist for you. Check out these fun, catchy songs that celebrate geek culture. Here are 13 songs to get your geek on!

Carly Rae Jepsen – Run Away With Me

This song is great for dreamers who love adventures and thinking about far-off worlds.

Owl City – Fireflies

With its dreamy lyrics and electronic sound, this song is perfect for fans of fantasy and science fiction.

Imagine Dragons – Radioactive

This powerful song with its end-of-the-world vibe is great for gamers and sci-fi lovers. And let’s be honest, the video is incredibly geeky!

Britney Spears – Oops!… I Did It Again

This fun and catchy song is perfect for celebrating light-hearted geek moments.

Katy Perry – E.T.

A space-themed song that’s perfect for anyone who dreams about meeting aliens.

Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky

A cool and funky song that’s perfect for tech lovers who enjoy a good beat.

Lady Gaga – Stupid Love

A bright, upbeat song about love and acceptance, perfect for embracing your inner geek.

Maroon 5 – Sugar

A sweet pop hit that’s great for celebrating the simple joys in life.

Demi Lovato – Cool for the Summer

An energetic summer song that’s perfect for gamers taking a break and enjoying the sun.

BTS – Dynamite

A catchy K-pop song that’s perfect for dancing and celebrating geek culture.

Taylor Swift – ME! (feat. Brendon Urie)

A pop song that celebrates being unique and special, great for geeks who stand out.

Lizzo – Juice

A fun and upbeat song about confidence and loving yourself, celebrating the best of being you. A perfect addition to your geek playlist.

AJR – Bang!

An energetic and quirky song that’s great for anyone who loves a bit of drama in their geeky pursuits.

Throw these songs on, turn the volume up to 11, and get your geek on! No matter how you plan to celebrate today, these songs will be the ultimate soundtrack to your day!

May the odds be ever in your favour!