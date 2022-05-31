Celebrity Imperfections Makes Us Feel Better About Ourselves!

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how people have overcome challenges to feel better about their blemished skin and found that a fresh change to their appearance like a facial or haircut, wearing their favourite clothes or compliments gives them that extra boost of confidence.

The data shows that generally, people are over being ashamed of their scars and imperfections, with 81% admitting they wouldn’t feel like themselves without them.

Acne, stretch marks and surgery scars are just some of the blemishes that people were insecure about for a long time. But they’ve been inspired by celebrity scar stories like Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant scar, and Seal’s lupus scar.

78% said speaking about their scar stories helped them heal emotionally. Three in five people also said they’d like to see more characters with visible flaws on the big screen.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the scar treatment brand Mederma, in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the survey found that 65% used to go to great lengths to cover up their imperfections or wear clothes to hide them — but 54% feel like they’re not being true to themselves when they do.

Now, most of those who have easily visible scars on their body said it makes them feel empowered and unique.

WHAT CELEBRITIES “OWN THEIR SCARS”?

Selena Gomez – (21%) Seal – (21%) Jason Momoa – (20%) Joaquin Phoenix – (20%) Amy Schumer – (19%)

