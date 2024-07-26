Champagne Sales Take a Hit: Is Joy on the Decline?

In an unexpected twist, champagne sales are down significantly, and one CEO thinks it's because there's not much joy in the world right now. (Someone should probably book him a therapist appointment.)

Champagne is typically synonymous with celebrations, happiness, and memorable moments.

Or, if you’re my mother, any given Tuesday.

However, the drop in sales suggests that people are celebrating less, and the champagne industry is feeling the impact.

Champagne Sales vs. Other Wines

In the first half of 2024, this particular champagne company reported a 15% decrease in bottle sales compared to the same period last year.

On the flip side, still and sparkling wine sales were up by 16%.

So, if you’re not feeling particularly bubbly about champagne, perhaps another wine might lift your spirits.

Reasons to Celebrate in August

If you’re looking for an excuse to pop a bottle (or just need a reason to smile), here are some special days in August to consider celebrating:

National Romance Awareness Month : Dive into a romance novel, watch a romantic movie, or plan a special date to appreciate the love in your life.

: Dive into a romance novel, watch a romantic movie, or plan a special date to appreciate the love in your life. August 4th - National Friendship Day : Celebrate the friends who are always there for you.

: Celebrate the friends who are always there for you. August 4th - National Sister Day : Honour the unique bond you share with your sister.

: Honour the unique bond you share with your sister. August 8th - National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbours’ Porch Day : This quirky day combines gardening joy with a touch of mischief. As gardens overflow with produce, why not share the bounty with a neighbour in a playful way?

: This quirky day combines gardening joy with a touch of mischief. As gardens overflow with produce, why not share the bounty with a neighbour in a playful way? August 9th - National Women’s Day : Recognize the incredible achievements and contributions of women worldwide.

: Recognize the incredible achievements and contributions of women worldwide. August 10th - National Lazy Day : Take a well-deserved break and indulge in doing absolutely nothing.

: Take a well-deserved break and indulge in doing absolutely nothing. August 16th - National Rum Day : Celebrate with a refreshing rum cocktail.

: Celebrate with a refreshing rum cocktail. August 18th - National Couple’s Day: Spend quality time with your partner and cherish your relationship.

So, whether you’re toasting to romance, friendship, or simply the joy of sharing zucchini, find your reason to celebrate this August.

After all, we could all use a little more joy in our lives!