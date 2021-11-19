Channing Tatum In A Bath, With A Puppy!

Channing is promoting the new film that he co-directed with Magic Mike producer Reid Carolin. The film is called ‘Dog’ and is described as a road trip movie with a twist.

Entertainment Week describes the trailer! The new pals hit the Pacific Coast Highway as they try to make it to fellow soldier/Lulu’s former owner’s funeral on time. Naturally, the bonding time leads to many hilarious hijinks along the way and in the end, the duo even winds up sharing a bubble bath together. “You’re definitely not the girl I thought I’d be in the tub with, but I’ll take what I can get at this point, I guess,” Tatum tells his furry friend.

The actor took to social to promote the movie and let’s be real. He really didn’t have to use words, the bathtub was all we needed!

“If you would enjoy watching me get bit by a dog, this will be a very fulfilling and funny movie for you,” wrote the actor on Instagram in a post that featured the just-released clip. Baths AND biting? This movie truly has something for everyone.