Need to blow off some stream! Music can be a lifesaver! Here are some of Charlie’s go-to tracks from her Mom rage playlist!

List while driving, walking or crying helps!

Chain of Fools- Aretha Franklin

Breakin’ dishes- Rihanna

You don’t own me -Leslie Gore

You Jerk- Kim Stockwood

Are you happy now- Michelle Branch

Wouldn’t It be Good- Nic Kershaw

Tangled-Jane Wiedlin

It must have been love- Roxette

Hold on… Wilson Phillips