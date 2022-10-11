Check Out The Trailer For Selena Gomez’s Doc!

Check out the trailer for Selena Gomez’s documentary about her mental health journey. It’s called “My Mind & Me” and it premieres on AppleTV+ on November 4th.

In the trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star is seen dealing with various issues, including trying to get a handle on her mental health.

The trailer was released on World Mental Health Day.

In 2021, Gomez launched Wondermind, a mental health platform that connects people with educational resources focused on ending the stigma around mental illnesses.