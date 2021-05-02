Selena Gomez launches ‘Mental Health 101’ With Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez has always been open about advocating for mental health support. Now, she’s launched a mental health education campaign to help those in need.

Selena took to Instagram to announce Mental Health 101, an educational campaign with her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)





The initiative coincides with Mental Health Awareness month in May and is “dedicated to supporting mental health education and encouraging financial support for more mental health services in educational services.”

Gomez’s Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday with a goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to bring mental health resources to underserved communities.

Currently, 1% of annual sales on Rare Beauty products goes towards benefitting the fund. “The Rare Impact Fund will make a direct impact on many lives, and, ultimately, make a difference in the world,” Gomez said when the fund was launched.