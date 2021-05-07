Cheugy, Term Going Viral, But What Does It Mean?

Cheugy (pronounced chew-gee with a hard g) is the term making the rounds at the moment on TikTok, with ‘starter pack’ memes and put-down videos exploding in popularity (#cheugy has over 3.4 million views).

Basically, it means, you’re uncool, but without the negative sentiment attached.

Being cheugy, according to Urban Dictionary, is ‘The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style”

‘Used when someone still follows these out-of-date trends. This may include but not be limited to fashion, habits on social media, usage of slang, etc.’ Basically, not being able to let go of your glory days.

Cheugy things include making food or drink your personality (wine o’clock), calling yourself some variation of a girl boss or entrepreneur, still bingeing Friends or owning merch from a show that ended decades ago, and saying 2016 catchphrases like ‘totes’.