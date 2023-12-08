Chevy Chase Falls off Stage At ‘Christmas Vacation’ Screening
Just a little boo-boo
Comedian Chevy Chase used a wheelchair at a New York National Lampoon fan event
Chevy Chase remained in good spirits despite a slight setback Wednesday.
The 80-year-old comedian stumbled off the stage before a screening of his classic film, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Chase used a wheelchair on the set at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, and fell off the stage shortly after standing up. A video shared by a TikTok user documented his fall.
@djkadie Scary moment in Buffalo when @Chevy chase☑️ took an unexpected fall. #chevychase #christmasvacation #christmas #nationallampoonschristmasvacation #fyp ♬ original sound – Kadie Daye
His wife Jayni and the moderator of the Q&A helped Chevy up.
“He took a fall at the part of the stage that was not lit well, but thanks to all his falls on ‘SNL’ it was like riding a bike again,” his representative confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.
“Just a little boo-boo. All good.”