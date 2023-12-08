Chevy Chase Falls off Stage At ‘Christmas Vacation’ Screening

Comedian Chevy Chase used a wheelchair at a New York National Lampoon fan event

Chevy Chase remained in good spirits despite a slight setback Wednesday.

The 80-year-old comedian stumbled off the stage before a screening of his classic film, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Chase used a wheelchair on the set at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, and fell off the stage shortly after standing up. A video shared by a TikTok user documented his fall.

His wife Jayni and the moderator of the Q&A helped Chevy up.

“He took a fall at the part of the stage that was not lit well, but thanks to all his falls on ‘SNL’ it was like riding a bike again,” his representative confirmed in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

“Just a little boo-boo. All good.”