Chicago Candy Company Hit With Cyber Attack Right Before Halloween

The Chicago based Ferrara candy company announced that it has been the subject of a ransomware attack at probably the absolute worst time for a candy company, a week before Halloween.

The hack, which was disclosed Tuesday, was first spotted at Ferrara on Oct. 9 when the hackers encrypted the company’s computer system and demanded a payment

“We immediately responded to secure all systems and commence an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident,” Ferrara said.

The company added that they have been able to resume production at “select facilities” but their shipping is “near capacity.”

The roster of candies under the Ferrara label include: