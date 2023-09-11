Chris Evans Ties the Knot During An At-Home Wedding!

Captain America is married and some of the Avengers showed up to celebrate with him!

Chris Evans has married Alba Baptista. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their home in Boston on Saturday.

Some of their closest family and friends celebrated along side of them, including Evans’s Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

According to the New York Post, guests were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements and all phones were taken before the wedding.

Evans — who was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2022 — and Baptista have so far remained tight-lipped about their wedding.

Sources say that the pair have been linked since 2022.