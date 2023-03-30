Jeremy Renner Sits Down With Diane Sawyer For First Interview Since His New Year’s Day Accident

Jeremy Renner has sat down for his first interview since the New Year’s Day accident that could have killed him.

A trailer for “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” debuted on Wednesday. In it, Renner talks about being crushed by a snow plow he had been operating on New Year’s Day near his Nevada home.

The interview also includes emotional moments with Renner’s nephew, whom he was attempting to save from getting hit by the machinery when the accident occurred.

These days the actor said he looks in the mirror and sees “a lucky man.”

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium,” Renner said.

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” will air at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.