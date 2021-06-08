Chris Harrison Out As ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Host For Good After Racism Controversy

After 19 years of hosting the show reports from Deadline confirm that Harrison will receive a payout to step away and keep quiet about his sudden departure.

The news comes as guest hosts were announced for the spin-off series, “Bachelor in Paradise,” seeing David Spade being considered as a host. Some sources even say that Spade is being brought in because producers “want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious.”

Harrison was accused of defending past racist social media posts from recent “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Photos of Kirkconnell showed her attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018. Harrison has since apologized for defending Kirconnell, admitting, “I am not a perfect person.”

In March, it was confirmed that Harrison will not be returning for the next season of “The Bachelorette” and will be replaced by past show contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The season is currently airing right now.