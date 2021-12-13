Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Chris Wallace Quits Fox News And Is Heading To CNN+ Streaming Service

This is a Big Get for CNN!

By Dirt/Divas

After 18 years at Fox and a staple on Sunday mornings, Chris Wallace announced that he was leaving to join rival network’s CNN new streaming service as an anchor.

 

 

He was one of the most prominent journalists at Fox News, including moderating a presidential debate last year between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

 

 

When announcing to his audience on Sunday morning he said,

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure.”

 

 

CNN said Wallace will join the company as an anchor for its streaming service CNN+, which will debut early next year.
Wallace is the son of the late broadcast journalist, Mike Wallace.

Related posts

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Author, Anne Rice has Died at 80

Adam Sandler Is Now A Fashion Icon As He Is Google’s Top Trending Celebrity Style Star In 2021

Josh Duggar Of Nineteen Kids And Counting Found Guilty Of Receiving, Possessing Child Porn