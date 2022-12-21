5 Easy Christmas Crafts For Kids

Looking for family fun for the holiday season? Get the kids involved in the festivities with these five festive Christmas crafts! Perfect for all ages, these projects are quick and easy ways to get everyone involved in crafting.

Plus, each of these crafts make great gifts or decorations to dress up your home for the holidays.

1. Pasta Ornaments

Let the kids decorate noodles with paint and glitter to make unique Christmas ornaments. String them together with yarn, add a ribbon and it’s ready to hang on the tree. Or glue them to cardboard cutouts in fun Christmas shapes.



Taadaa! Ornaments to treasure for a lifetime.

2. Cute Hand Wreath

Have your kids trace their hands onto green construction paper or felt and cut them out. Next, let the kids glue their hands together to make a festive wreath. Add ribbon and decorations to give it even more Christmas spirit!

3. Santa Handprints

Turn the kids’ hands into Santa with paint and construction paper. Use the fingers as the beard and add a jolly hat to make it complete. You can also make Santa handprints with clay. Here’s a super easy clay recipe, which isn’t salt dough. (Because, who wants salt on their hands this time of year?)

4. Cute Christmas Bells

Using small terracotta planter pots, kids can paint, glue and assemble these cute Christmas bells. Add some string at the top and some jingle bells to the bottom and they are ready to hang.

5. A Victorian Classic: Pomanders

This classic Christmas craft smells lovely and is a great craft for older kids! Gather up some oranges and let the kids cover them with cloves and ribbons. Once they’ve finished, hang them up for a festive decoration.

