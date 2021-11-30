Does Christmas Music Stress You Out?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But, is it really?

For many, it’s the most stressful time of the year! And when you add in the happy, sappy Christmas music- it’s enough to push some over the festive edge.

Though there hasn’t been any intensive research on the topic, a few surveys in the last decade have found that some people don’t really like Christmas music.

A Consumer Report survey from 2011 found that 23% of respondents said they dread seasonal music around the holidays.

Another survey in 2017 found that almost 20% of shoppers don’t like holiday music in stores. Christmas music can also become mentally draining, or worse, when it’s played non-stop for weeks on end, according to a report by Inc.

Holiday tunes can also be a reminder to some people of all the other holiday-related stresses they might experience, such as buying presents, attending or hosting holiday parties, gathering with relatives, cooking the right meals or just trying to meet other people’s expectations.