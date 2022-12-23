Listen Live

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT POLL: ARE YOU MORE OF A SANTA, A SCROOGE, OR A GRINCH?

Depends on the day!

By Kool Mornings

You’re probably getting a good idea of where your Christmas spirit vibes are for this holiday season, so are you feeling the joy, or feeling the stress?

A poll asked people if they’re mostly identifying with the giving spirit of Santa, the penny-pinching of Scrooge, or the grumpiness of the Grinch this season.

The Grinch Is Hot!

58% of people said they’re feeling Santa vibes, 31% say they’re more like Scrooge, and 11% admitted to being in Grinch mode.

