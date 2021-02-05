Christopher Plummer has Died, aged 91

Christopher Plummer has died. The 91-year old Shakespearean actor, born Arthur Christopher Orme Plummer in Toronto in 1929, died at his home in Connecticut on Friday morning.

Plummer is well-known to many as Captain Von Trapp from the The Sound of Music and, winning two Tony Awards, he had a long and brilliant career on stage including with the Stratford Festival.

Plummer won an Oscar for his role in the 2010 film Beginners, and was nominated for his performances in All the Money in the World, and The Last Station.

He won an Emmy for miniseries The Moneychangers and another for his narration of the children’s special Madeline.

In 2019, he played Harlan Thrombey in the excellent film Knives Out (as seen in image above). Christopher Plummer’s last movie role was as Frank Pitsenbarger in The Last Full Measure, American war drama film written and directed by Todd Robinson.

Christopher Plummer received the Order of Canada in 1968 for his contribution to the performing arts at home and abroad. In 2001, he received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada’s highest honour in the performing arts. He was made an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts at New York’s Juilliard School and has received honorary doctorates from the University of Toronto, Ryerson University, McGill University, the University of Western Ontario, the University of Ottawa, and the University of Guelph.

Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years says,

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Image: Lionsgate Promotional image for Knives Out