Cindy Williams ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Star Has Died At the age of 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular 1970s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a brief illness, her family said Monday.

#CindyWilliams Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with. We were paired as actors on 6 different projects. #AmericanGraffiti a couple of dramas & then #HappyDays & #laverneandshirley Lucky me. RIP, Cindy https://t.co/pXc9bQhNIk — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 31, 2023

Williams also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” 1974.

“Laverne & Shirley,” was the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that, in its prime, was among the most popular shows on TV.

Over her career, Williams appeared in numerous well-known television series and made-for-TV films, including “Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman,” “Touched By an Angel,” “7th Heaven,” “CHiPs,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Police Story,” “Cannon,” “Love, American Style,” “Room 222” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

She reportedly even auditioned to play Princess Leia in George Lucas’ 1977 sci-fi classic “Star Wars,” but the part went to Carrie Fisher.