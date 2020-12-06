‘Laverne & Shirley’ star David Lander dies at 73

David Lander, who played Squiggy on the classic sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 73. Lander reportedly died due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

Diagnosed in 1984, Lander detailed his battle with multiple sclerosis in his 2000 autobiography, “Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody.”

Lander passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday evening, his wife told TMZ.

Professionally, he is best known for playing Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman on “Laverne & Shirley,” during the sitcom’s run from 1976 – 1983.

Michael McKean played his best friend, Lenny, on the series, alongside Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams in the titular roles.

McKean paid tribute to his co-star by sharing a throwback black and white photo alongside Lander.

Lander appeared on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s comedy “1941,” “Used Cars,” and “Scary Movie,” among others.

In recent years, he found success doing voice work on animated programs like “The Simpsons,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Oswald.”