City Extends Patio Hours As Part Of Reopening Plan

A special City Council Meeting was held on June 10th, where council voted to extend patio hours in recognition of the Step 1 restrictions allowing only outdoor dining, with all other regulations continuing to apply with the operation of the patio.

These hours come into effect on Friday, June 11, 2021, as Step 1 of the Provincial reopening framework allows for the opening of outdoor dining with a maximum of 4 people per table.

The hours that a person can enter or re-enter an outdoor area are extended:

from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday

from 10:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and July 1 Canada Day

The hours that a person be permitted to remain in the outdoor area extended: