Listen Live

City Line’s Tracy Moore Sits Down With Michelle Obama Today

It’s a Canadian-exclusive

By Dirt/Divas

Tracy Moore, host of City Line, will sit down with the former first lady today at 10 am for a Canadian-exclusive!

Since leaving the White House, Michelle has become an author, started a production company, and has her own podcast.

 

Related posts

Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Will Be Delayed

Prince Harry Has A New Gig!

‘Jeopardy’ Contestants And Fans Protest Dr. Oz As Guest Host