Classic Phrases That Sound Like They Came Straight From Your Parents

The internet has been having a good laugh over those old-school expressions that instantly transport you back to your childhood.

You know the ones... the phrases your parents, grandparents, teachers, or that one neighbour used so often that they're permanently burned into your brain.

RELATED: Science Confirms What Grandparents Have Been Saying for Years: Laughter Is Good for You

Here are a few classics:

"You and what army?" "Newsflash, buddy." "Get a load of this guy." "I've had it up to HERE!" "You're on thin ice, buster." "Oh yeah? Tough guy?" "Oh, for crying out loud!" "You can't just waltz in here!" "Geez Louise!" "Well, look what the cat dragged in."

And let's be honest... There are plenty more where those came from:

"Because I said so."

"Were you raised in a barn?"

"Money doesn't grow on trees."

"If your friends jumped off a bridge..."

"I'll give you something to cry about."

"Don't make me turn this car around."

"We're not made of money."

"Close the door! We're not heating the whole neighbourhood!"

"Watch your tone."

"This isn't a hotel."

The funny part? We all laughed at these growing up...Now we're catching ourselves saying them to our own kids.

Congratulations. You've officially become the adult you swore you'd never be. 😂